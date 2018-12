The Alabaster Mouse opened recently in Loudonville featuring local creators, from left, Debbie Chipman, Marie White, Kelly Grayshock and Gerry Danison. They all produce items for sale at the store, which White owns at 222 W. Main St. The items include soap, candles, handmade pottery, farmhouse decor, jewelry, hats, gloves, etc. The new business is currently open on winter hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be open on Mondays during the warmer months.