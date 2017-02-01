Home
Wednesday February 1, 2017 5:29 PM
Doudna retires after 37 years as library trustee
Former Enterprise employees reunite for 90th birthday party of Jean Davies
Girls Basketball Roundup
Barnesville wins at OHSAA Duals, moves into semis
Karing Hands Massage Therapy expands staff, services
Local News
Former Enterprise employees reunite for 90th birthday party of Jean Davies
Karing Hands Massage Therapy expands staff, services
Dix Communications announces GateHouse Media to purchase newspapers after 119 years of operation
Columbus police use pepper spray to disperse protesters
Make it and Take it class held at Flower Gardens
School budget hearings for Belmont County scheduled for Feb. 8 10
Local Sports
Girls Basketball Roundup
Barnesville wins at OHSAA Duals, moves into semis
Maffe, Jones, from 1980s, are named to OVAC Hall of Fame
Bowling Scores at Chestnut Lanes
Wrestling Roundup
OHSAA Football State Championships moving to Canton in 2017, 2018
Area Deaths
Theodore 'T.C.' Hayes II
Randy Dwain Baker
Pearl Reischman
Stewart F. Bridgman
Randy Baker
Opinion
Auditor Yost releases new 'Fiscal Physical' tool to help cities and counties avoid fiscal stress
jeanealities
CARA grant offers new resources to help local communities combat heroin epidemic
'Right to Try' legislation provides alternative to traditional treatments
Portman announces CARA grant for addiction recovery services available
Lifestyle
Doudna retires after 37 years as library trustee
Samantha Hodgson named to The University of Akron's fall 2016 President's List
WC announces 2016 Fall Dean's List
Wayne Forest Leases Generate $1.7 Million
Muskingum Program Meets Critical Need in Gas & Oil Industry
Stark State College Creates Programming to Meet Oil & Gas Career Demands
Planning a Career in the Oil and Natural Gas Industry Is an Energizing Choice
Cracker Plants to Revitalize Ohio
Education
Belmont College reports continued enrollment increase
Ohio's Oil and Gas Industry to award student scholarships
Ohio University Eastern hosting College Credit Plus information nights
OUE hosting Shark Challenge
Shamrock Page
Citizen News
Jr. Aviator Day
Philadelphia rock band to perform
Military Service Peoples Rights
2
Brownie Troop 5795 - Leader Amanda McEndree
Brownie Troop 5795
