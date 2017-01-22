Home
Sunday January 22, 2017 12:19 AM
American Cancer Society, Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary are joining forces
Barnesville's Dowler reaches 1,000 point career mark
Barnesville Board of Education elects Miller president, Baker vice president
Twice Told Tales
Bendle, Snively named to OVAC Hall of Fame from 1990s
Local News
Barnesville Board of Education elects Miller president, Baker vice president
Twice Told Tales
Shooting victims from Barnesville are profiled by People magazine
Take a look at . . .
Ohio's muzzleloader season nets just under 16,000 deer
Small game and migratory bird seasons proposed
Local Sports
Barnesville's Dowler reaches 1,000 point career mark
Bendle, Snively named to OVAC Hall of Fame from 1990s
UL pins down 'Rocks, Colts
Bowling Scores at Chestnut Lanes
Pupil activity validation seminar Feb. 8 at BHS
Swimming Roundup
Area Deaths
Michael Bernard Miller
Miguelina Lucas
John William Simmons
James Cook
Helen Sall
Opinion
jeanealities
Gov. Kasich gives look ahead
St. Vincent thankful for quilt raffle success
Kasich signs bills
10 things about new statehouse session
Lifestyle
New books at Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library
Valentine Storytime, Toddlertime and Little Tykes will be at library
BES Kindergarten registration March 1 and 2
Wayne Forest Leases Generate $1.7 Million
Muskingum Program Meets Critical Need in Gas & Oil Industry
Stark State College Creates Programming to Meet Oil & Gas Career Demands
Planning a Career in the Oil and Natural Gas Industry Is an Energizing Choice
Cracker Plants to Revitalize Ohio
Education
Band students draw Band Bonanza winners
BMS Honor Roll
Barnesville High School honor roll
OACTA announces 2017 Law Student Diversity Scholarships
Band student draws Band Bonanza winner
Citizen News
Jr. Aviator Day
Philadelphia rock band to perform
Military Service Peoples Rights
2
Brownie Troop 5795 - Leader Amanda McEndree
Brownie Troop 5795
